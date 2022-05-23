Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $12.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $18.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.58 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $31.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 275.31% and a negative return on equity of 558.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 3,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $57,621.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $28,748.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,236 shares of company stock worth $95,006. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $11,824,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

