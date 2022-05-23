Analysts Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.46). Canoo posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Canoo during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canoo by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOEV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,042. Canoo has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

