Analysts Expect Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genenta Science’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genenta Science will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genenta Science.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genenta Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:GNTA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

