Analysts Expect Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have commented on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $30,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

