Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 90,636.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,845 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 2,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

