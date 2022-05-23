Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) to announce $13.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $14.00 million. NeoGames reported sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $53.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $55.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.42 million, with estimates ranging from $48.70 million to $58.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 4,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,278.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

