Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. New York Community Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

