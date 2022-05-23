Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 366,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,193,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $8,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 128,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 648,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

NAT traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 828,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,816. The company has a market cap of $458.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

