Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Select Energy Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Select Energy Services by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 1,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,942. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $935.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

