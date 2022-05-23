Analysts Expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. 4,071,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,209. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

