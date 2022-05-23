Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) PT at $146.20

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.20.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.86. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

