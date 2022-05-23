Analysts Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $122.50

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,197,000 after buying an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,783,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after buying an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

