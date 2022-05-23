Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Target Price at $84.20

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.6335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

