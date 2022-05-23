Analysts Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Price Target at $12.42

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 2,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,241. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

