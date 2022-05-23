Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $95.00

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.76. 6,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

