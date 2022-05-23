Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT at $81.75

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €79.00 ($82.29) to €78.00 ($81.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($114.58) to €89.00 ($92.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €40.00 ($41.67) to €47.00 ($48.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

HLFFF stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $114.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

