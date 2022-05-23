Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price at $114.63

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE LDOS opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.95. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,065 shares of company stock worth $6,659,255 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

