Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price at $90.69

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.69.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 474,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,942,000 after acquiring an additional 218,208 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 736,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67,978 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 222,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

