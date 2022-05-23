Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT at $19.25

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 28.8% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 923,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,820 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 93.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 77.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 167,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 5,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,411. The company has a market cap of $252.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

