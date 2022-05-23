Analysts Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) PT at GBX 1,128.40

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,128.40 ($13.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.94) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,092 ($13.46) on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 699.26 ($8.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($16.46). The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -110.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,061.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,102.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

