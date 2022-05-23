Analysts Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $86.54

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.54.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,831 shares of company stock valued at $667,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SSB traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

