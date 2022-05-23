Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) PT at $329.75

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.19.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

