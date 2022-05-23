Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price at $113.38

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after buying an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,973. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

