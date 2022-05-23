Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price at $146.56

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.56.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,429 shares of company stock worth $330,888 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average is $137.55. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

