Analyzing Maximus (NYSE:MMS) & Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maximus and Iota Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $4.25 billion 0.93 $291.20 million $3.99 16.07 Iota Communications $2.31 million 0.19 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Maximus has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Maximus and Iota Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maximus presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.76%. Given Maximus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 5.34% 20.46% 7.33% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maximus beats Iota Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Iota Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

