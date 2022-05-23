ANON Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $134,248.82 and $27.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 270.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 160.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,938.07 or 0.32596878 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,480.58 or 0.99976319 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

