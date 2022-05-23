Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.85. 50,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.31 and its 200 day moving average is $461.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

