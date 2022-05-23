Anyswap Price Hits $6.78 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $6.78 or 0.00022257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $126.29 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

