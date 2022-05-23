Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,040 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Apollo Medical worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 36.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 76.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after buying an additional 148,582 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth about $12,151,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Medical by 43.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 105,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

AMEH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 16.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

