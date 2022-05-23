Apollon Limassol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $148,134.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $387,742.86 and $148,134.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00311126 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

