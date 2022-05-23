Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $19.75 Average PT from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.48. 45,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,565. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.16%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

