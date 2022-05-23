Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on APDN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of APDN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 131.10% and a negative net margin of 96.17%. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.