Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $111.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,696. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

