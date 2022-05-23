Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.34–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$59.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.46 million.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.23. 4,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,666. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

