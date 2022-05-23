Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

