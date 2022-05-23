Archon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 88,462 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 88,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Domo makes up about 0.6% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 160,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186,844 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Domo by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.44. 210,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.