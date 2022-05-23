Archon Capital Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Asure Software makes up about 1.4% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 7.07% of Asure Software worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Asure Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

ASUR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,849. The company has a market cap of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

