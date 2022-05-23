Archon Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,978 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT)

Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,334 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,978 shares during the quarter. Volt Information Sciences comprises approximately 0.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Volt Information Sciences worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 75.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 352,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of VOLT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.99. 4,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Volt Information Sciences had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.