argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $367.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.08. 282,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,103. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.69 and its 200 day moving average is $301.08. argenx has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $356.78.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -19.44 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

