Ariel Investments LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of Hanger worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 205,758 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanger by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 73,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hanger by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hanger by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. 574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.89 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.