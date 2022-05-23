Ariel Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

ORCL traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,854. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

