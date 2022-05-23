Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,858,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 211,548 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $24,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 17,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,266. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

