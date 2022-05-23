Ariel Investments LLC Sells 30,377 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,377 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.14% of APA worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of APA by 402.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after buying an additional 1,601,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 2,560.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 1,537,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 85,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,354. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.87.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

