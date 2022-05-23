Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.20.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $170.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

