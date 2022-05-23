Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AWH opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

