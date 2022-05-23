Assemble Protocol (ASM) Market Cap Reaches $31.52 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and approximately $492,823.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Profile

ASM is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,443,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

