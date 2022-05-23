AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.77) to £120 ($147.93) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.95) to £110 ($135.60) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.