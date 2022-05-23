Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

