Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.78. Atreca has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

