Autonio Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $582,270.31 and $121,778.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 217.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,973.06 or 0.39424769 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00491445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.